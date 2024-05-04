Sports

'It's Football Hunger' – Moyes Intent On West Ham Stay As Julen Lopetegui Speculation Swirls

Widespread reports suggest West Ham have been in contact with Lopetegui, who left Wolves ahead of the 2023-24 campaign after just eight months in charge

David Moyes remains keen on taking West Ham forward in the Premier League, despite speculation over his future
David Moyes insisted there remains a "football hunger" to carry West Ham forward as speculation persists over the Hammers moving for Julen Lopetegui. (More Football News)

Yet Moyes reiterated his commitment to West Ham as the Scotsman aims for another top-10 Premier League finish, with the Hammers ninth in the table heading into the weekend's action.

"Absolutely, it's football hunger," Moyes responded when questioned on his drive to take West Ham to the next level.

"I'm nearly a bit embarrassed to be asked that question because I'm a football nut. I love my football, I go to games, I love it, really do. I have got great hunger."

"I said to everybody that we will make a decision at the end of the season."

West Ham and Moyes will hope to end a three-game winless run in the league when they head to London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

