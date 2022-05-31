Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ISSF Shooting World Cup: India Win Gold In Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Competition

In the men's air rifle team competition, the Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match.

ISSF Shooting World Cup: India Win Gold In Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Competition
Indian trio of Elavenil Valarivan (in pic), Ramita and Shreya Agrawal beat their Danish counterparts 17-5 in the final. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 1:57 pm

India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan. (More Sports News)

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Former world number one Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya had reached the gold medal clash after two rounds of qualification on Monday. 

Related stories

ISSF Junior World Cup 2022: Indians Shoot Seven Medals Including Three Gold, Take Top Spot

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol Event In Cairo

ISSF Presidents Cup: Manu Bhaker Wins 2nd Gold, Rahi Sarnobat Pockets Women’s 25m Pistol Silver

The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round. 

In men's air rifle team competition, Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16. 

The 12-member Indian rifle squad now finds itself at the fifth spot in the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two golds and a total of four medals.

Tags

Sports Shooting Shooting World Cup ISSF Elavenil Valarivan Shreya Agrawal Rudrankksh Patil Paarth Makhija Dhanush Srikanth Baku
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read