Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Late Romario Equaliser Helps FC Goa Share Spoils With Odisha FC

After the match, Odisha FC and FC Goa are seventh and ninth in the 11-team Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 table with 18 and 15 points.

ISL 2021-22: Late Romario Equaliser Helps FC Goa Share Spoils With Odisha FC
FC Goa's Romario, centre, celebrates after scoring a goal against Odisha FC. - Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 10:57 pm

Odisha FC suffered a huge blow in their quest for play-offs qualification after they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Goa in their Indian Super League match in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Goals from Jonathas (61st, penalty) and a last-minute equaliser from FC Goa striker Romario (90+5) meant that neither team would take away three points.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Sign Cameroonian Defender Yaya Banana On Short-Term Deal

Avram Grant, Former Chelsea And ISL Team Coach, Faces FIFA Probe Over Sexual Harassment

The result prevents Odisha from rising to fifth place in the standings, level on points with Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. As for FC Goa, the winless run extends to five games.

Plenty of end-to-end stuff was observed in the starting few minutes by both teams. The Gaurs had a bigger share of the possession but struggled to translate it into scoring opportunities.

Airan Cabrera got space behind Odisha defence at the first quarter of the hour but ended up shooting above the cross-bar. 

On the other end, Liridon Krasniqi missed a great opportunity to score owing to brave goalkeeping from Naveen Kumar.

Arshdeep Singh also had to pull off a strong save from Edu Bedia right after the drinks break. Princeton Rebello thought he had scored at the 40th-minute mark until Thoiba Singh made a goal-saving block inside the box. 

Both teams lacked inspiration in the attack, leading to no goals at the half time break.

After the restart, Cabrera demanded a penalty for a potential handball but to no avail. The striker got his shot past the goalkeeper but saw it blocked by the defender, seemingly with the hand.

However, right at the hour mark, the Kalinga Warriors were awarded a penalty after Javier Hernandez was tripped by Alberto Noguera inside the box. 

Jonathas stepped up and sent his spot-kick into the top left corner for the breakthrough goal. 

A few minutes later, Jerry Mawihmingthanga came close to extending Odisha's lead but his chip hit the crossbar. 

Derrick Pereira made several changes heading into the last stage of the match, pushing for the equaliser. 

Four minutes were added for stoppages which saw more pressure from the Gaurs, looking for that elusive equaliser. It finally came through Romario who scored through a header in the final minute of the added time, thus sharing the points between both sides.

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League (ISL) FC Goa Vs Odisha FC FC Goa Odisha FC Indian Football Football News Football News Indian Football Football News Football News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

I-League To Resume On March 3, Two Months After Suspension Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

I-League To Resume On March 3, Two Months After Suspension Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Live Streaming: Players, Slabs, Available Purse, Date, Time And Venue

FIFA World Cup, Asian Qualifiers: Takumi Minamino Scores As Japan Beat Saudi Arabia

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Thailand Meet Vietnam In First Match Of World Cup Play-off Round

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: VAR Makes Its India Debut In Quarterfinal Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top