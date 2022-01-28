Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim Top 4 Spot With Clash Vs Bottom-Placed East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan have 16 points from 10 games, while their opponents East Bengal have 9 points to their credit from the 13 matches played so far in ISL 2021-22.

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Aim Top 4 Spot With Clash Vs Bottom-Placed East Bengal
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Hugo Boumous is set to return after a one game suspension. - ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 5:30 pm

ATK Mohun Bagan will start as favourites against a struggling SC East Bengal in their second derby of the ongoing Indian Super League season Margao on Saturday. (More Football News)

The two Kolkata giants made their forays into the ISL last season and were met with contrasting fortunes with SC East Bengal finishing ninth to ATKMB's second-place finish in the league table.

The script has not changed this season despite SC East Bengal making a deadline-day swoop for one of ATKMB's protagonists Arindam Bhattacharya in goal. 

The first derby this season was a walk in the park for the Mariners (3-0) who have since then not had a great season so far but for their rivals, the plane never took off as it took two head coach changes to win their first game, after 11 unsuccessful attempts.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With 3-2 Win Over Odisha FC

East Bengal got the better of Mohun Bagan the last time on January 27 in 2019, making it a long wait for their vociferous fans for a taste of victory.

Still lying at the bottom of the table, Mario Rivera's side were humbled by Hyderabad FC in their last outing while ATKMB played out a goalless draw after a mini-break to remain eighth in the table but with three games in hand.

Head coach Juan Ferrando will have the services of Hugo Boumous who will return to the fold after serving a one-match suspension.

"I am happy to be a part of this fixture. For me, it is a pleasure to be involved in such a big game. It is an opportunity to be part of this legacy," said Ferrando on the eve of the marquee clash.

"But, we do understand at the end of the day our target is to get 3 points and improve on how we play. It is necessary not to lose focus." 

On SC East Bengal, he added: "SC East Bengal have changed a lot since the season started. If I talk about the last 3-4 games, their players played more freely, were compact, and pushed hard. I guess their supporters are happier now with the performance."

SC East Bengal have been guilty of leaking goals before the half-time whistle and Rivera would want to break the pattern against a deadly attacking line of ATKMB. 

East Bengal have conceded 11 goals in the 15-minute period before half time this season. No team has conceded more goals in this period. 

"When you play a derby, league positions do not matter. The derby is always about facing your top rival and the outcome can be anything," said Rivera, whose side have just nine points to show from 13 games.

"ATKMB has one of the best attacking line-ups in the ISL. We have to stop their runs and make sure we don’t give them much space to manoeuvre," said Rivera.

"You need the right mix of technicality and tactical prowess to win a match, so both are important."

ATK Mohun Bagan have an 8-1 aggregate score across three games against SC East Bengal and that sums up the gulf between the two teams since they entered the top league of the country. 

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 ATK-Mohun Bagan East Bengal Football Club
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Brendan Taylor, Former Zimbabwe Captain, Banned By ICC For Three And Half Years

Brendan Taylor, Former Zimbabwe Captain, Banned By ICC For Three And Half Years

BBL 2021-22: Why Perth Scorchers Have Become Most Successful T20 Team In Australian Cricket

Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Final

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: India Seek Revenge Against Bangladesh In Quarterfinals

EXPLAINER: What Is At Stake As 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Resumes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash