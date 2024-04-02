IPL 2024: RR Thrash MI By Six Wickets To Third Match On Trot - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parang, left, is greeted by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parang, left, celebrates with batting partner Shubham Dubey after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parang plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indian's Akash Madhwal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya places field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indian's Akash Madhwal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler with Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson is bowled out Mumbai Indian's Akash Madhwa during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Advertisement
A pitch invader try to hug Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Gerald Ccortzee during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, right, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult, left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.