IPL 2024: RR Thrash MI By Six Wickets To Third Match On Trot - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals clinched their third consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 by defeating Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. They managed to stop Mumbai Indians at a score of 125 for nine and then chased down the target with 27 balls remaining. Riyan Parag remained unbeaten after scoring 54 runs off 39 balls. Mumbai Indians had a terrible start as they found themselves struggling at a score of 20 for four in the fourth over of the innings. MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma contributed 32 runs in 29 deliveries. Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well and ended with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 3/11 with excellent figures.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parang, left, is greeted by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parang, left, celebrates with batting partner Shubham Dubey after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parang plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Mumbai Indian's Akash Madhwal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya places field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Mumbai Indian's Akash Madhwal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler with Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson is bowled out Mumbai Indian's Akash Madhwa during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
A pitch invader try to hug Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Gerald Ccortzee during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, right, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult, left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

