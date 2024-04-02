Sports

IPL 2024: RR Thrash MI By Six Wickets To Third Match On Trot - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals clinched their third consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 by defeating Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. They managed to stop Mumbai Indians at a score of 125 for nine and then chased down the target with 27 balls remaining. Riyan Parag remained unbeaten after scoring 54 runs off 39 balls. Mumbai Indians had a terrible start as they found themselves struggling at a score of 20 for four in the fourth over of the innings. MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma contributed 32 runs in 29 deliveries. Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well and ended with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 3/11 with excellent figures.