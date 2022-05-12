IPL 2022 Playoffs: Rishabh Pants' Delhi Capitals Take 'Destiny' Into Their Own Hands

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday hailed the team's almost "perfect game" after their massive win against Rajasthan Royals in match 58 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The eight-wicket win in Mumbai helped keep the team's playoff hopes alive.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule

Pant, 24, won the toss and opted to bowl first on a top which many believed would help batting first. His not so popular decision, however, proved a masterstroke as Rajasthan Royals could manage only 160/6 at DY Patil Stadium.

Despite losing KS Bharat off the second ball, Delhi Capitals chased down the target with 11 balls to spare with Aussies Mitchell Marsh and David Warner stitching a 144-run stand for the second wicket.

After the match, Rishabh Pant told the broadcasters that it was "very close to a perfect game" for Delhi Capitals. Yet, he cautiously said that "there's room for improvement," always.

Talking about his call to bowl first, Pant said that "when you know the wicket is going to turn, a little bit, not much, then there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first. At the toss, I had said anything around 140-160 would be good for us."

Delhi Capitals are blowing hot and cold this season. For every win, there's a defeat. But after six wins in 12 matches, and with a positive net run rate of 0.210, they are now one of the favourites to make the last four.

The win also meant that Delhi Capitals have exacted revenge on Rajasthan Royals. In the reverse fixture which was marred by Rishabh Pant's outburst, Delhi Capitals lost the match by 15 runs.

Delhi Capitals captain also gave an update on Prithvi Shaw. The flambouyant opener has missed back-to-back matches.

"He got typhoid or something like that, doctor told me that," Pant said.

Delhi Capitals' IPL Playoff Chances

The win against Rajasthan Royals has put Delhi Capitals in a very strong position to make the IPL playoffs for the fourth successive season. They have a couple of matches remaining in the league stage, against two struggling sides -- Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

If Delhi Capitals reach 16 points, they will have a genuine chance of finishing in the top four thanks to their superior net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, at four, have 14 points from 12 matches with a negative NRR of -0.115. Two other teams with a realistic chance of making the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have ten points each, also with negative NRRs of -0.031 and -0.057 respectively.

And Rishabh Pant knows what the team needs.

"Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent," Pant added.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL Playoff Chances

A win against Delhi Capitals would have placed Sanju Samson & Co. in a relatively safer place. But they are now in a spot of bother. A defeat against second-placed Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday will dent their chances further. The inaugural IPL champions then face Chennai Super Kings.

As of now, Gujarat Titans are the only side to have confirmed a playoff spot in the 15the edition of IPL.