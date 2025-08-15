Wayne Rooney Responds To Tom Brady’s Work Ethic Criticism - ‘Don’t Think He Really Understood Football’

In a documentary, Birmingham City's minority owner Tom Brady said that he was unimpressed by the work ethic of then-manager Wayne Rooney

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Birmingham City Wayne Rooney
File photof Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City manager. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wayne Rooney has responed to Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady's criticism regarding his work ethic

  • In a documentary, Brady said that he was unimpressed by Rooney's work ethic during the latter's time as Birmingham City manager

  • Rooney responded by saying that Brady did not really understand football

Wayne Rooney has hit back at criticism of his work ethic from Birmingham City's minority owner Tom Brady, suggesting the NFL great does not understand football.

Brady purchased a minority stake – reported to be 3.3% – in Birmingham in 2023 as US firm Knighthead Capital Management completed a takeover of the club.

Their first season at the helm ended in relegation from the Championship, with Rooney enduring an ill-fated three-month spell in the dugout midway through the campaign.

Having taken over when Birmingham were in the play-off places following the surprise dismissal of John Eustace, Rooney left with the Blues 20th in the table 83 days later.

Rooney registered a win rate of just 13% from his 15 games at the helm (two wins, four draws), with Gianfranco Zola (9%, 2/22) the only permanent Birmingham manager to fare worse in the club's Championship history. 

Birmingham bounced back at the first attempt last season, winning League One with a Football League record of 111 points, but the recent release of an Amazon documentary, Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues, has brought Rooney's tenure back into focus.

In the documentary, Brady is shown meeting Rooney at the club's training ground, later remarking that he was unimpressed with the "work ethic" of the Manchester United icon.

Speaking on his new BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, the former striker said that comment was unfair. 

"I think Tom came in once, which was the day before a game where the days are a little bit lighter anyway, and I don't think he really understood football that well," Rooney said.

"But what he does understand is... he's a hard worker, we know that.

"Football is not the NFL; the NFL works for three months a year. Players do need rest as well, so I think he's been very unfair, the way he's come out and portrayed that."

Brady, whose seven Super Bowl victories are more than any single NFL team has won (six with the New England Patriots, one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), is seen giving Birmingham's players a pre-match team talk in another scene.

The Blues are among the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League this season, having started their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town before beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, despite Gustavo Hamer scoring against them from the halfway line in the latter game.

Rooney does not harbour any ill will towards Brady, adding: "Listen, I respect Tom Brady massively. He's one of the greatest, if not the greatest athlete of all time. 

"Birmingham do look like they're getting it right now, which is good, and I think what they have done is got the players out that they needed to get out."

Birmingham visit Blackburn Rovers for their second match of the Championship season on Saturday, while they will host Port Vale in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son