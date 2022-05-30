IPL 2022: No Umran Malik In Sachin Tendulkar’s Best XI Of The Tournament

India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar picked his best XI of IPL 2022. While the likes of Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya made the obvious cut, India’s pace sensation Umran Malik failed to make it the squad.

Umran Malik picked 22 wickets across 14 games at an economy rate of 9.03 playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded IPL season. He had also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament which was later surpassed by Gujarat Titans’ Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwi pacer bowled 157.3 kmph in the final of IPL 2022 to beat Malik’s previous record of 157 kmph.

Malik, who had a memorable IPL season, earned his maiden national call-up as the BCCI selectors decided to include him in the 18-member Team India squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against South Africa starting June 9.

On the other hand, the pacers that made it to the best XI of Sachin Tendulkar were Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar was duly impressed with the likes of Jos Buttler, David Miller and Hardik Pandya. Besides the performace of Hardik as an all-rounder, Tendulkar also praised the player’s captaincy. The legendary batsman named Hardik as the skipper of his best XI.

“Hardik (Pandya) was the standout captain this season for me. This is because he was clear with his plans and was pro-active… Hardik as a captain outsmarted the opposition,” said Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

Notably, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final match on Sunday to lift the IPL trophy in their maiden season. The all-rounder picked eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.27, while he scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Best XI Of IPL 2022

Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.