GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Lockie Ferguson Bowls Fastest Delivery Of The Season, Surpasses Umran Malik - Watch

Gujarat Titans’ star pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 in his side’s final match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Kiwi fast bowler clocked 157.3 kmph on Sunday, surpassing Umran Malik’s 157 kmph.

Lockie Ferguson, who replaced Alzarri Joseph in the playing XI of GT for the final, achieved the feat on the sixth ball of his first over in the game. It was a yorker delivery outside the off-stump and Jos Buttler failed to connect his bat to it. However, the previous fastest delivery of the season that was bowled by Umran Malik was hit by Rovman Powell for a four during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Delhi Capitals in the league stage of IPL 2022.

Ferguson on Sunday ended with figures of 0/22 in three overs as Gujarat Titans put a superb show with the ball to restrict Rajasthan Royals at 130/9. In IPL 2022, Ferguson played 14 games and claimed 12 wickets with his best figures of the season being 4/28.

While Ferguson broke the record of Malik, the latter enjoyed a good season with the ball. He won the award for the fastest delivery in SRH’s all 14 league matches in IPL 2022. Malik finished the season with 22 wickets, including a 5/25 that had come against Gujarat Titans.