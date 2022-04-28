IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert Recover From COVID-19

Delhi Capitals duo of Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have returned to training after recovering from COVID-19. Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand wicket-keeper were among six COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals camp. The outbreak forced the team's matches in Pune to be shifted to Mumbai.

Both Marsh and Seifert have completed the mandatory quarantine before joining the team.

Marsh and Seifert were seen training with their Delhi Capitals team-mates on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals took to social media to share photos of the two cricketers from the training session.

"We are feeling Good. Great to have you back at the training, boys," DC said in a social media post.

Marsh, 30, had to be hospitalised last Monday after returning positive for the virus, days after the initial COVID-19 scare in their camp.

Seifert tested positive two days after Marsh's positive report.