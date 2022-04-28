Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert Recover From COVID-19

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand wicket-keeper were among six COVID-19 cases in the Delhi Capitals camp.

IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert Recover From COVID-19
Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have rejoined the Delhi Capitals camp. Composite: Delhi Capitals Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:32 pm

Delhi Capitals duo of Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert have returned to training after recovering from COVID-19. Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand wicket-keeper were among six COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals camp. The outbreak forced the team's matches in Pune to be shifted to Mumbai.

Related stories

Ricky Ponting Wants COVID-Hit Delhi Capitals To Dominate Second Half Of IPL 2022

IPL No-Ball Controversy: Rovman Powell Wants Delhi Capitals To Forget Past

DC Vs RR, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Threatens To Call Back Delhi Capitals Batters After No-ball Controversy - WATCH

Both Marsh and Seifert have completed the mandatory quarantine before joining the team.

Marsh and Seifert were seen training with their Delhi Capitals team-mates on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals took to social media to share photos of the two cricketers from the training session.

"We are feeling Good. Great to have you back at the training, boys," DC said in a social media post.

Marsh, 30, had to be hospitalised last Monday after returning positive for the virus, days after the initial COVID-19 scare in their camp.

Seifert tested positive two days after Marsh's positive report.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals COVID-19 Coronavirus Mitchell Marsh Tim Seifert
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read