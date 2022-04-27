Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Live Streaming Of DC Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Putting aside the no-ball controversy, Delhi Capitals play against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 game on Thursday. Check DC vs KKR live streaming details.

Delhi had defeated Kolkata in the first-leg of IPL 2022. Check DC vs KKR live streaming details. IPL

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 4:47 pm

Offtrack Kolkata Knight Riders would look to put an end to their four-match losing streak when they face Delhi Capitals in 41st match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. While KKR are at the eighth place in the table with six points, DC are just a spot above them with equal number of points, but having played a game less.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the DC vs KKR live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Delhi Capitals: David Warner is in sensational form, but Prithvi Shaw too needs to convert his starts into big ones. Sarfaraz Khan was given a chance at number three and he failed to grab the opportunity on the first occasion. It will be interesting to see if the team can show further trust in him. Meanwhile, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur need to take more responsibility. In the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed has been among wicket-takers and Mustafizur Rahman has complemented him. Rovman Powell’s recent form was the silver lining for the side in their recent loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The team is struggling to find a consistent XI. Openers Sam Billings and Sunil Narine need to provide quick start to the side. Captain Shreyas Iyer too has ebbed and flowed this season. Meanwhile, KKR are also failing to use Venkatesh Iyer properly and the player’s poor form has a lot to do with it. Andre Russell will be high on confidence with recent knock of 48 off 25. In the bowling front, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have been right on the money but it is the poor form of Varun Chakravarthy that would worry the side.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 30 matches against each other so far. KKR have won 16 of them, Delhi won 13, while one game ended without a result. In the recent match between the sides, DC had defeated KKR by 44 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

DC and KKR play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The surface of the venue has looked a bit sluggish at the start. However, once a batsman gets set, run scoring becomes easy on the pitch. Batting in the second innings gets comparatively easier so any captain that wins the toss would like to bowl first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

