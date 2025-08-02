Galatasaray Vs Lazio, Club Friendlies 2025: The Turkish Super Lig holders training in Istanbul. X/Galatasaray EN

Galatasaray Vs Lazio Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Galatasaray and Lazio on Saturday, August 2 at RAMS Park. The Turkish champions secured a 2-2 draw in their fifth and final friendly match, coming back from behind courtesy of a brace from Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder gave Gala the lead in the 10th minute before an own goal from Davinson Sanchez levelled the match. Mattia Zaccagni gave Lazio the lead right before the break, but Torreria struck again with 20 minutes left to rescue a draw for Galatasaray. Read the play-by-play updates from the Galatasaray vs Lazio match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2025, 10:04:24 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Hello! Hello, we are back with another live blog, this time it's Galatasaray vs Lazio, Club Friendly 2025, on Saturday, August 2 at RAMS Park. Stay tuned for live updates, kickoff at 11:30 PM IST.

2 Aug 2025, 10:56:36 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Streaming Info The Galatasaray vs Lazio, pre-season club friendly will not be live streamed or telecast on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on S Sport+ in Türkiye and DAZN Italia in Italy.

2 Aug 2025, 11:44:53 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off After a slight delay, we’ve kicked off under the lights at Rams Park! Lazio and Galatasaray are both looking to lay down a marker, and there’s early action right away. Lucas Torreira dives into a challenge and brings down Nuno Tavares, earning Lazio a free-kick deep in their own half. But there’s a pause in play, Tavares is down and needs a bit of treatment. A short break later, he’s back on his feet and we’re back in motion. Lazio try to spring forward quickly, but Valentín Castellanos mistimes his run and is flagged offside. A lively, stop-start opening few minutes.

2 Aug 2025, 11:53:06 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 6' More interruptions as the early rhythm takes another hit. Alessio Romagnoli goes down and needs attention, prompting a short delay. Once play resumes, the Eagles look to build from the back but are stopped again, Nicolo Rovella is brought down by Eren Elmali, earning another free-kick in their own half. The Lions are pressing aggressively, but it’s been a fragmented start with the whistle doing most of the talking so far.

2 Aug 2025, 11:57:07 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 10' GOALLL | GS 1-0 LAZ Breakthrough for Galatasaray. A clever set-piece routine catches Lazio off guard as Gabriel Sara swings in a pinpoint cross, and Lucas Torreira rises to meet it with a sharp header from close range. The ball flies into the top-left corner and the hosts are up 1-0 just ten minutes in. A dream start for the Lions.

2 Aug 2025, 11:57:54 pm IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 15' GS 1-0 LAZ Another pause in play as Kaan Ayhan goes down and needs treatment, briefly halting Galatasaray’s momentum. The delay doesn't last long though, and once we're back underway, the Lions pick up where they left off. Gabriel Sara finds himself in space inside the box and goes for goal with his left foot, but the shot lacks precision and whistles wide. The Eagles breathe a sigh of relief, that could’ve easily been two.

3 Aug 2025, 12:12:06 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 29' GS 1-0 LAZ Lazio begin to push back with more intent. They win a corner after Abdülkerim Bardakci is forced to intervene under pressure, sending the ball behind. The delivery doesn’t amount to much, but moments later, Eren Elmali concedes another foul, his second of the night, bringing down Matteo Cancellieri deep in the Eagles’ half. Lazio are starting to find pockets of space and showing signs of settling into the contest.

3 Aug 2025, 12:23:01 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 33' OG GS 1-1 LAZ A twist in Istanbul. Just when Galatasaray seemed to be in control, an unexpected moment levels things up. Davinson Sanchez, trying to clear the danger, ends up slicing the ball into his own net. Lazio gladly accept the gift, and it’s 1-1, the Eagles are back on level terms without having to carve open the Lions themselves.

3 Aug 2025, 12:24:57 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 45' GS 1-1 LAZ With the first half winding down, both sides continue to trade blows. Gabriel Sara earns Galatasaray a free kick out on the right wing, giving the Lions another chance to whip something dangerous into the box. But the Eagles respond almost immediately at the other end, forcing a corner after Roland Sallai is pressured into conceding. It’s still 1-1, and there’s no shortage of energy as the break approaches.

3 Aug 2025, 12:32:06 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 45'+1' GOALL GS 1-2 LAZ Right on the stroke of half-time, the Eagles flip the script. A sharp move carves open the Galatasaray backline as Matteo Cancellieri threads a precise ball into the path of Mattia Zaccagni. He takes a touch, steadies himself in the heart of the box, and coolly slots it into the bottom-left corner with his left foot. Lazio have turned it around, from 1-0 down to 2-1 up, and it’s the visitors who head into the break flying high.

3 Aug 2025, 12:49:09 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Second Half Underway The second half gets underway with a flurry of changes from the Eagles. Lazio make four at the break, Matias Vecino comes on for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Mario Gila replaces Elseid Hysaj, Luca Pellegrini slots in for Nuno Tavares, and Danilo Cataldi takes the place of Nicolo Rovella. Clearly, the visitors are looking to freshen things up and protect their narrow 2-1 lead. Let’s see how the Lions respond with 45 minutes still to play.

3 Aug 2025, 01:07:51 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 66' GS 1-2 LAZ The Eagles make another pair of changes just past the hour mark, Reda Belahyane replaces Matteo Guendouzi, while Oliver Provstgaard comes on for Alessio Romagnoli. Maurizio Sarri clearly intent on giving his squad a full runout tonight. Meanwhile, Galatasaray look for a spark of their own, and it nearly comes through Gabriel Sara. The midfielder lines up a left-footed strike from well outside the box, but it sails wide. The Lions continue to probe, but the equaliser still eludes them.

3 Aug 2025, 01:27:25 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 74' GOALLL GS 2-2 LAZ We're all square again, and it's that man Lucas Torreira pulling the strings for the Lions. Gabriel Sara tees him up at the edge of the box, and Torreira doesn't hesitate, he lashes a low right-footed drive that sneaks past everyone and finds the bottom-right corner. Galatasaray roar back to make it 2-2, and the momentum has swung once more in this see-saw clash.

3 Aug 2025, 01:26:16 am IST Galatasaray Vs Lazio LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 80' GS 2-2 LAZ Into the final ten, and the Eagles are doing just enough to keep Galatasaray at bay. Arda Ünyay clips Tijjani Noslin as the Lazio man looks to carry the ball forward, and the visitors are awarded a free kick deep in their own half. It's been a scrappy, tactical second half so far, every duel matters as time ticks away in Istanbul.