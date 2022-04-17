Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
IPL 2022: KL Rahul Fined INR 12 Lakh For Lucknow Super Giants’ Slow Over-Rate Vs Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul scored a century as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Debutants Lucknow Super Giants are at the second spot in IPL 2022 points table. IPL

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 1:04 am

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in its Indian Premier League match against Mumbai  Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Rahul smashed a blistering century in his 100th IPL game as LSG beat MI by 18 runs. 

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium – CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement. 

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added. 

This was MI's sixth successive defeat in the ongoing edition of the league, while debutants LSG registered their fourth win to sit at the top of the table alongside Gujarat Titans.

