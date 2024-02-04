Inter Miami Vs Vissel Kobe, Club Friendly, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi Play Live

A Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami brushed aside a select Hong Kong XI, 4-1, in the penultimate friendly of their Asia pre-season tour, bouncing back from successive defeats in Saudi Arabia just days prior. Messi sat out the entirety of the match, much to the dismay of the fans in Hong Kong, but Miami cruised through the tie, barely needing to move past the third-gear on the day. More Football News)
Following a win against Hong Kong XI, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will take on Vissel Kobe on the final leg of their Asia tour, before returning home. Here's how, when, and where to watch the match live
With the brunt of the Asia leg behind them, Inter Miami will make one final stop in Tokyo before returning home. During this brief stoppage, the Major League Soccer side will face Japan's very own, Vissel Kobe, who have, in the past been home to several of Messi's former FC Barcelona teammates.
Upon their return to Florida, Inter Miami will welcome Messi's boyhood team, Newell's Old Boys, for their last pre-season match before commencing the season proper with a tie against LA Galaxy.
Feb 7 - Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe
Feb 15 - Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys
When will the Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match take place?
The Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match will take place on February 7, 2024, Wednesday, at 3:30 PM IST.
Where will the Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match take place?
The Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match will take place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Where to watch Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe on TV, live?
No TV channel has picked the Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match for broadcast, yet.
Where to live stream the Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match?
Apple TV will live stream the Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe match, although under its premium subscription plan.