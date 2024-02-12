Sports

Indian Shooters Begin Granada 10m World Cup With Two Junior Golds

Isha Anil Taksale gave India their first gold with a win in the junior women's 10m air rifle, while Umamahesh Maddineni won the corresponding men's event

PTI
February 12, 2024

Umamahesh Maddineni with the gold medal he won in the ISSF World Cup 2024 in the 10m air rifle event. Photo: X/ @Media_SAI
India began their campaign in the ISSF World Cup 10m and Junior WC 10m in Granada, Spain with two gold medals on day one of competitions. (More Sports News)

Isha shot 251.8 in the final while Umamahesh shot 252.1.

The men's event saw a clean sweep of the medals by India as Parth Mane and Ajay Malik took silver and bronze medals.

Shambhavi Kshirsagar won bronze in the women's junior air rifle as India picked up five medals on the day.

Isha's 630.9 was enough for her to top the qualifications field as she led a group of three Indians into the top eight.

In the final, she was trailing Bangladesh's Jafira Chowdhary after the first five shots. But, Isha took the lead after the second five and from then on brooked no opposition to take the gold.

Shambhavi Khshirsagar, who had qualified second, clinched bronze behind Britain's Gwenlian Thorne.

It was even better for Umamahesh as he led the final from the get-go to put it across compatriot Parth Mane, who had earlier pipped him to the top position in qualification.

A 34-member Indian shooting contingent is taking part in the World Cup which will have junior and senior 10m air gun competitions only.

