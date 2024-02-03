The Indian tennis team sans Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal, are on a historic tour of Pakistan in the Davis Cup 2024 Group 1 play-off tie starting from February 3 and 4 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. (Streaming | Preview | Tennis News)
India Vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024, Qualifying Round: Check Out The Head-To-Head Record Between Both Teams
India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the Davis Cup 2024 qualifying round
There will be five matches between these two 'arch-rivals' and will look to keep their unbeaten run going in the Davis Cup. The Indian tennis team entered the World Group 1 play-offs by beating Morocco 4-1 in the World Group II play-off last year.
A win against Pakistan will take them into World Group I that will be held in September later this year.
This is India's first Davis Cup visit to Pakistan since 1964. Talking about Bopanna, the veteran player bid farewell to Davis Cup tennis last year and as for Nagal, he pulled out of the tour down to personal reasons.
Players: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki K Poonacha
Captain / Coach: Zeeshan Ali
Head-to-Head
Talking about the head-to-head record, India holds the ace when it comes to Davis Cup ties against Pakistan. They have won all their seven matches against Pakistan. In their previous meeting at Nur-Sultan back in 2019, India beat Pakistan 4-0.