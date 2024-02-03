Sports

India Vs Pakistan, Davis Cup 2024, Qualifying Round: Check Out The Head-To-Head Record Between Both Teams

India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the Davis Cup 2024 qualifying round

Outlook Sports Desk
February 3, 2024

X/ @IndTennisDaily : Indian Tennis team in Pakistan for Davis Cup 2024.
Indian Tennis team in Pakistan for Davis Cup 2024. X/ @IndTennisDaily

The Indian tennis team sans Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal, are on a historic tour of Pakistan in the Davis Cup 2024 Group 1 play-off tie starting from February 3 and 4 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. (Streaming | Preview | Tennis News)

There will be five matches between these two 'arch-rivals' and will look to keep their unbeaten run going in the Davis Cup. The Indian tennis team entered the World Group 1 play-offs by beating Morocco 4-1 in the World Group II play-off last year.

Mumbai Open Tennis Championship 2024 To Be Held From February 5-11

A win against Pakistan will take them into World Group I that will be held in September later this year.

This is India's first Davis Cup visit to Pakistan since 1964. Talking about Bopanna, the veteran player bid farewell to Davis Cup tennis last year and as for Nagal, he pulled out of the tour down to personal reasons.

Indian Davis Cup 2024 team

Players: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki K Poonacha

Captain / Coach: Zeeshan Ali

Head-to-Head

Talking about the head-to-head record, India holds the ace when it comes to Davis Cup ties against Pakistan. They have won all their seven matches against Pakistan. In their previous meeting at Nur-Sultan back in 2019, India beat Pakistan 4-0.

