Davis Cup 2024, IND Vs PAK Live Streaming: Players, Schedule, When And Where To Watch Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoff Between India and Pakistan

The Indian Tennis team landed in Islamabad to compete in the World Group 1 Playoff tie against Pakistan setting foot in the neighbourhood country after 60 years. Here’s the complete detail of live streaming, players, schedule, time, and venue

Outlook Sports Desk

January 29, 2024

India’s Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff against Pakistan is scheduled to take place this week on the grass court of Islamabad. This time the battle is going to be a little challenging for the Indian Tennis team who will be without the Australian Open men's doubles champion, Rohan Bopanna who became the oldest tennis player to secure a number one rank in the standings. (More Tennis News)

However, history speaks in India’s favour as it is the reigning champion in the same match played against Pakistan in 2019 at a neutral venue.

Given the border tensions between both nations, several complications arrived regarding the issue of visas for Indians to visit Pakistan, and the most important one remains the issue of safety in which the hosts are not ready to compromise.

However, now all issues have been resolved, the Pakistan High Commission granted visas to the Indian Tennis players. In addition, as for security just after the Indian Davis Cup players arrived in Islamabad, five layers of security were imposed around them by the Pakistan Tennis Federation. 

ALSO READ: Indian Davis Cup Team Gets A'Head of State' Security In Islamabad

Team India is en route to their first-ever victory in the Tennis World Cup aka Davis Cup. Their best score was achieved in 1987 when they were the runners-up. Besides, Pakistan as well, never lifted a Davis Cup, despite having a rich history. India has been runners up 3 times in the past: 1966, 1974 and 1987, and owner of a plethora of grand records of the game. 

India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup Tennis match Live Streaming:

When will the India Vs Pakistan Davis Cup Playoff match will be played? 

Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie of India Vs Pakistan is set to take place on February 3-4 in Islamabad on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex. 

Where to watch India Vs Pakistan Davis Cup Playoff? 

In India, all the actions of the 2024 Davis Cup Tennis Tournament could be online streamed on the Sony LIV app. It will also be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 & and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels.

Who is playing for India in the Davis Cup Playoff against Pakistan?

The World Group I Play-offs include 12 tie players to be played on a home-and-away basis. All India Tennis Association has announced the names of the six-member Indian Tennis Squad, they are: 

Rohit Rajpal (captain), Digvijay SD Prajwal Dev (reserve), Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. 

