India’s Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff against Pakistan is scheduled to take place this week on the grass court of Islamabad. This time the battle is going to be a little challenging for the Indian Tennis team who will be without the Australian Open men's doubles champion, Rohan Bopanna who became the oldest tennis player to secure a number one rank in the standings. (More Tennis News)

However, history speaks in India’s favour as it is the reigning champion in the same match played against Pakistan in 2019 at a neutral venue.