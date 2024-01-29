A bomb disposal squad will sanitise the Islamabad Sports Complex every morning, and two escort vehicles will shadow the Indian Davis Cup team during its travel as part of multi-layer security arrangement, which is usually accorded to the Head of State, to ensure the visiting tennis players' safety and security. (More Tennis News)

The national Indian tennis team has travelled to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years, and naturally, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) does not want to compromise on the security aspect.