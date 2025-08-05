Transfer News: Anel Ahmedhodzic Joins Feyenoord From Sheffield United

Ahmedhodzic joins Feyenoord: The 26-year-old who arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer of 2022, made 114 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Blades

Anel Ahmedhodzic leaves Sheffield United
Sheffield United have agreed to a "substantial offer" for defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who will join Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie with immediate effect.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer of 2022, made 114 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Blades.

During his three seasons with the club, Ahmedhodzic played a key role in the promotion-winning campaign of 2022-23, experienced Premier League relegation, and narrowly missed out on promotion in the play-off final last season.

The former Bosnian international, who was considered no longer eligible for his national side due to indiscipline, makes his fourth permanent switch after stints at Nottingham Forest and Malmo.

Ahmedhodzic is the third player to leave Bramall Lane this summer, following the departures of Rhian Brewster on a free transfer to Derby and Vini Souza for €15m (£12m) to Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Despite agonisingly losing to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final last term, according to the Opta supercomputer, the Blades head into the new season as overwhelming favourites to clinch the title.

While Ipswich Town, Leicester City, West Brom, and Coventry City have all been touted to make title charges, it's the red and white half of Sheffield that has been given a 26.5% swing at the second tier crown.

The Blades kick off their Championship campaign at home to Bristol City, the side they overcame in the play-off semi-final last season, on August 9. 

