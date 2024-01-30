Reigning champions India have been put into bat by New Zealand in their Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs
The Uday Saharan-led India colts take on New Zealand in the Super Six stage at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024
India come into this contest on the back of three wins in their Group A that came against Bangladesh, Ireland and USA. As for the Kiwis, they lost one game to Pakistan but defeated the likes of Nepal and Afghanistan to qualify for the Super Six stage.
Speaking about Super Six, teams come into this stage with points, wins and net run rate that they have earned against their fellow teams and will play two games before the semi-finalists are confirmed.
Super Six ties start from January 30 and will go till February 3 across four venues - Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
James Nelson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Lachlan Stackpole, Oscar Jackson(c), Oliver Tewatiya, Zac Cumming, Alex Thompson(w), Ewald Schreuder, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke
Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
Captain Speak
Uday Saharan: We decided to bat first only so we are happy. It gives us an edge as we have played Ireland on this surface. No changes.
Oscar Jackson: We are gonna have a bowl first, little bit of grass on the pitch and it’s hard, we will back ourselves to chase. Our first 3-4 games were in East London so it will be a bit of change. We have got three changes.