The Indian women’s team made history in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2024 by confirming a maiden medal at the tournament, while the men went down to Japan in the quarter-finals on a mixed day for India in Selangor, Malaysia, on Friday, February 16. (More Badminton News)
The highlight of the day was the performance of the women’s team, which was considered by many as the weaker of the two squads because of the inclusion of some new players.
Defying those notions, PV Sindhu and Co packed off an inexperienced Hong Kong 3-0 to march into the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the competition.
The men went down 2-3 against Japan in a hard-fought encounter, missing out on a place in the semi-final.
Advertisement
The Indian women’s team, which had earlier upset China to top Group ‘W’, capitalised on a favourable quarter-final draw, with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu leading the charge. Sindhu, who is returning after a long injury-induced layoff, started strong against Lo Sin Yan Happy but had to regroup herself after a second-game hiccup to win 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 to give India the right start.
The women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and former world championship medallist Ashwini Ponnappa then proved that they were the pair in form as they got the better of the world No. 18 combination of Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14 to put India within striking distance of the semi-final spot.
ALSO READ: How India Beat China
Advertisement
Fast-rising shuttler Ashmita Chaliha then wrapped up the quarter-final encounter with a 21-12, 21-13 win over world number 121st Yeung Sum Yee. Assured of a medal, India will now face top seeds Japan, who defeated China 3-2 in the other quarter-final.
However, things did not go as well for the men’s team, who lost the tie from a winnable position against Japan. Former World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth faltered in crunch situations of his deciding match and eventually lost against former world number one Kento Momota.
Advertisement
Results (quarter-finals):
Women: India bt Hong Kong 3-0 (PV Sindhu bt Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-7, 16-21, 21-12; Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa bt Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14; Ashmita Chaliha bt Yeung Sum Yee 21-12, 21-13)
Men: India lost to Japan 2-3 (HS Prannoy lost to Kenta Nishimoto 16-21, 24-26; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Kenya Mitsuhashi/Hiroki Okamura 21-15, 21-17; Lakshya Sen bt Koki Watanabe 21-19, 22-20; MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila lost to Akira Koga/Kazuki Shibata 17-21, 15-21; Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kento Momota 21-17, 9-21, 20-22).
Advertisement
Indian Women’s Team's Chances Of Winning Semi-Final Against Japan
It promises to be an exciting tie for viewers as Japan and India go toe to toe against each other. For India, it will be a mountain to climb, but in sports we all know it's about showing skills, resilience and determination.
In the absence of two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, former world and Olympic medallist Nozomi Okuhara will be spearheading Japan. She is currently struggling to regain her momentum.
Left-handed Aya Ohori and young sensation Natsuki Nidaira will be very eager to make their mark on the big stage.
On the other hand, team India have former world number 2 PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha and the recently crowned national champion Anmol Kharb.
In the women’s doubles disciplines, Japan has some of the top players, and they are difficult to beat. However, we have seen India reach here, beating the mighty Chinese team in the group stage. Thus, one can expect to witness some top-notch badminton, as the two teams vie for a place in the finale. Although Japan hold the edge on paper, India have it in them to mount an upset.
Timing, Live Streaming Details
The mouth-watering semi-final tie will be played in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30am IST. The match will be live streamed on the Badminton Asia Team Championships YouTube Channel. There is no live telecast of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on any TV channel in India.