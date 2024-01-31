Sports

India Vs England: Spinner Jack Leach In Doubt To Play Visakhapatnam Test

Leach's absence could pave way for a debut to Shoaib Bashir

PTI
PTI

January 31, 2024

AP : England spinner Jack Leach in doubt to play in Vizag
England spinner Jack Leach in doubt to play in Vizag AP

England's most experienced spinner Jack Leach is all set to miss the second Test against India starting on Friday, owing to a left knee injury sustained during the series-opener in Hyderabad. (More Cricket News)

Leach didn't take part in the team's training session on Wednesday and was seen receiving treatment from the physio on the sidelines.

Advertisement

"He's a tough kid, Leachy. So, I am not sure. You never know with Jack. You can never really write him off. We'll see how he pulls up in a couple of days," opener Zak Crawley said at the media conference.

Advertisement

Leach had jarred his left knee while fielding on the first day of the Hyderabad Test, which England won by 28 runs.

Advertisement

He played through pain, bowling 26 overs in the first innings and 10 in the second essay despite bruising and swelling around the joint. He was seen limping during Wednesday's training session.

Ravindra Jadeja (left) & KL Rahul won't be playing the 2nd IND vs ENG Test - mufaddal_vohra
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jadeja, Rahul Ruled Out; Sarfaraz, Saurabh, Sundar In

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Leach's injury means that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who joined the team late in Hyderabad due to visa related issues, could be set for Test debut.

Crawley is confident that Bashir, if given an opportunity, will do well.

"He is a great kid. He has got a lot about him. He knows what he is trying to do with his bowling and he backs himself. I like that and feel like if he got his chance in this series he would go well."

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement