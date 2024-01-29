Already 1-0 down in the five-match series after a damaging 28-run defeat at the hands of England, hosts India suffered another blow as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnma, starting from February 2. (More Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jadeja, Rahul Ruled Out; Sarfaraz, Saurabh, Sundar In
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now roped in Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the squad for the second Test
As per report on Cricbuzz, Jadeja had suffered a hamstring injury while batting on day 4 of the Hyderabad Test. As the team management awaited scans, it is now clear that the all-rounder won't make the Vizag Test. As for Rahul, the batter complained of quadriceps pain and won't make it to the playing XI as well.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have roped in Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the squad for the second Test.
It is a maiden national call up for Sarfaraz after scoring truck load of runs in domestic cricket and more recently in the India A series against England Lions.
With Virat Kohli already unavailable for the first two Tests due to personal reasons, the injuries to Jadeja and Rahul have made matters worse for India, who find themselves under pressure after losing only their fourth Test at home since 2013.
Both Rahul and Jadeja had made significant contributions in the first Test before England staged a remarkable comeback to win the game by 28 runs and go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Jadeja snapped up five wickets and made 87 in the first innings while Rahul scored 86.
Jadeja's all-round abilities are invaluable to the team. Off-spinner Sundar, who has shown a lot of promise in his four-Test old career, could replace Jadeja in the playing eleven.
Ever since making his comeback from injury in the Asia Cup in September, Rahul has displayed stellar form in the ODI and Test format. Keeping wickets in the ODI World Cup and more recently in the Test series in South Africa added to his workload.
Updated India squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.
(With PTI inputs)