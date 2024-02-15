Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Earn Maiden Caps - In Pics

Batter Sarfaraz Khan earned his much-awaited maiden Test cap for India in Rajkot on the morning of the hosts' third Test against England in the presence of his parents and peers. Anil Kumble delivered the adornment to Khan, whose domestic performances have shaped the way for a national team role, albeit after a lengthy wait. Wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also received his first cap for the India national team from Dinesh Karthik; Jurel has replaced KS Bharat for the third Test match.