India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Earn Maiden Caps - In Pics

Batter Sarfaraz Khan earned his much-awaited maiden Test cap for India in Rajkot on the morning of the hosts' third Test against England in the presence of his parents and peers. Anil Kumble delivered the adornment to Khan, whose domestic performances have shaped the way for a national team role, albeit after a lengthy wait. Wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also received his first cap for the India national team from Dinesh Karthik; Jurel has replaced KS Bharat for the third Test match.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 15, 2024

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan, third left, is greeted by his father as he gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Rewrite: Dhruv Jurel, center who plays his first test match is greeted by teammates on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Dhruv Jurel, gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Dhruv Jurel, center who plays his first test match is greeted by teammates on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Sarfaraz Khan after receiving his debut Test cap during the third cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Dhruv Jurel, gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan
India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Sarfaraz Khan hugs his father Naushad Khan after receiving his debut Test cap during the third cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

