India Vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Earn Maiden Caps - In Pics

India's Sarfaraz Khan, third left, is greeted by his father as he gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
India's Dhruv Jurel, center who plays his first test match is greeted by teammates on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
India's Sarfaraz Khan after receiving his debut Test cap during the third cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.
India's Dhruv Jurel, gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot
India's Sarfaraz Khan hugs his father Naushad Khan after receiving his debut Test cap during the third cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.