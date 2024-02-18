India Vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts Seal Win In Four Days After Jaiswal Double Ton - In Pics

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and teammate Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after India won the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.
England's James Anderson, left, congratulates India's captain Rohit Sharma after India won the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of England's Rehan Ahmed on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Ravindra Jadeja, second left, celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root, second right on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, is congratulated by teammates for the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, right, on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
Advertisement
England's Ollie Pope leaves the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
Advertisement
India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
Indian fans watch the game on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
Indian players celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.