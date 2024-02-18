Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts Seal Win In Four Days After Jaiswal Double Ton - In Pics

India secured their biggest win in Test history as they beat England by 434 runs in Rajkot on Day 4 of the third match. The Men in Blue established an unassailable lead, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's second career double Test ton before Ravindra Jadeja's five-for returned the entire opposition to the pavilion in a session and a half. India lead the series 2-1 after their latest triumph and could confirm a competition victory through a similar result in Ranchi.