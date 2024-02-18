Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Hosts Seal Win In Four Days After Jaiswal Double Ton - In Pics

India secured their biggest win in Test history as they beat England by 434 runs in Rajkot on Day 4 of the third match. The Men in Blue established an unassailable lead, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's second career double Test ton before Ravindra Jadeja's five-for returned the entire opposition to the pavilion in a session and a half. India lead the series 2-1 after their latest triumph and could confirm a competition victory through a similar result in Ranchi.

February 18, 2024

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and teammate Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after India won the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's James Anderson, left, congratulates India's captain Rohit Sharma after India won the third cricket test match against England in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of England's Rehan Ahmed on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, second left, celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root, second right on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, is congratulated by teammates for the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, right, on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Ollie Pope leaves the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Indian fans watch the game on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Indian players celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot on the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

