India Budget 2022: Tokyo Olympics Success Influences Sports Allocation, Gets Rs 305.58 Crore Hike

India won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The sporting activities have also resumed in a phased manner and 2022 is an important year with Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up.

India Budget 2022: Tokyo Olympics Success Influences Sports Allocation, Gets Rs 305.58 Crore Hike
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before leaving for the parliament house to present the budget. - AP Photo

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 4:29 pm

The country's tremendous success at the Tokyo Olympics seems to have influenced the sports budget as the central government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3062.60 crore for the financial year 2022-23 -- an increase of Rs 305.58 crore, compared to the last year's amount.  (More Sports News)

In the last financial year, the government had allocated Rs 2596.14 crore for sports, which was later revised to Rs 2757.02 crore.

India won seven medals, including a historic track and field gold, at the Tokyo Olympics. The sporting activities have also resumed in a phased manner in the country and 2022 is an important season because of two global events -- the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Hangzhou Asian Games -- lined up.

Considering all of it, the government may have decided to spend more on sporting activities.

The government's flagship Khelo India programme witnessed an increase of  Rs 316.29 crore in the 2021-22 budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The financial allocation towards Khelo India programme, which got Rs 657.71 crore in the last budget, was increased to Rs 974 crore. 

The total encouragement and awards to sports persons have seen a substantial increase from Rs 245 crore to Rs 357 crore. 

The Sports Authority of India's budget had been reduced by Rs 7.41 crore to Rs 653 crore. 

The SAI is the nodal organisation to manage national camps, provide infrastructure, equipment and other logistics to the country's sportspersons.

The allocation towards National Sports Development Fund has been reduced by Rs 9 crore to Rs 16 crore.

The National service scheme has witnessed a whopping jump of Rs 118.50 crore from Rs 165 crore to Rs 283.50 core.

The allocation towards National Sports Federations (NSFs)remained untouched at  Rs 280 crore.

As far as incentives for sportspersons are concerned, the budget has proposed a minimal hike of Rs crore to Rs 55 crore.

The budget for National Sports Development Fund has been further reduced to Rs Rs 16 crore from Rs 25 crore.

