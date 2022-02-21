Monday, Feb 21, 2022
India Become No. 1 Team In ICC T20I Rankings After 3-0 Clean Sweep Over West Indies

The 3-0 T20I series whitewash against West Indies helped India topple England at the helm of the T20I team rankings.

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies in T20I series. Twitter/@ShreyasIyer15

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:58 pm

India on Monday claimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20 International Team Rankings, riding on their 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies at home. (More Cricket News)

India eased to a 17-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final T20 of the series on Sunday in Kolkata and in the process, clinched an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep.

The triumph helped India catapult England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with Rohit Sharma's side now matching the top rating of 269.

While England and India both have the same rating across 39 international matches in the rankings period (269), India has a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England's 10,474.

According to a statement issued by the ICC, Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) complete the top five list, while Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

