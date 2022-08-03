Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Nitu Ganghas, Mohammad Hussamuddin Assure Boxing Medals  

Nitu Ganghas defeated Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 48kg while Mohammad Hussamuddin got better of Namibia’s Tryagain Morning at CWG 2022.

Mohammad Hussamuddin will aim to better the medal colour at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Updated: 03 Aug 2022 7:37 pm

Nitu Ganghas showed her ferocity to demolish Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 48kg category and assure India their first boxing medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

Soon after Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a 4-1 split verdict to advance into the semifinals of the men's 57kg and fetch his second consecutive CWG medal.

The 28-year-old from Nizamabad had won bronze in Gold Coast four years ago. Hussamuddin had to work hard for the win as it was a fiercely contested bout and could have gone either way.

Earlier, the 21-year-old from Dhanana district in Bhiwani, Nitu dominated the first two rounds against Clyde before the bout was abandoned with the outcome only going one way.

Making her CWG debut, Nitu had big shoes to fill in the weight category of the great MC Mary Kom, who injured herself during the selection trials held before the mega event.

The Indian contingent had trained in Ireland before coming to Birmingham and that helped Nitu in the fight against Clyde. “It was my first bout against her but we trained in Ireland together two weeks ago and did the touching and everything.

“I knew what to expect. This is the only the beginning, I have a long way to,” said a supremely confident Nitu after the quarterfinal win. “I just listen to my coaches and try to execute that in the ring,” she said when asked about her long-term goals.

The Strandja Memorial gold medallist doesn't have any role models and is also not into watching videos of other boxers. She is competing in the legendary Mary Kom's weight division but Nitu insisted she was never under any sort of pressure.

Nitu, who had started boxing in 2012, had suffered a serious shoulder injury in 2019 that ruled her out of action for a long time. She hails from a place where girls are not encouraged to take up sport. However, one fine day her father enrolled her into a nearby academy and the rest followed.

Her father had to leave his job in Chandigarh to support Nitu's dream. She will settle for nothing less than gold but hopes the medal in CWG leads to a financially secure future.

“We live in a joint family. My father stays with me all the time so he can't work. His elder brothers take care of all the expenses as we live in a joint family. Hopefully, this medal will make a huge difference,” added Nitu.

