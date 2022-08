Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 6: Watch Indians In Action On August 3 Live - Full Schedule

India harvested a rich haul of medals on the fifth day of competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Gold medals in women's lawn bowls 'fours' and table tennis men's team, and a silver by Vikas Thakur in men's 96 kg weightlifting helped the tally cross 10. On day 6, India can potentially add at least two medals more to the tally with Manpreet Kaur and Tejaswin Shankar featuring in the Women's Shot Put and Men's High Jump finals respectively.

India's boxing stars Nitu Ganghas, Nikhat Zahreen, Lovlina Borgohain, Hussam Uddin Mohammed and Ashish Kumar will also take the ring in the quarter-final rounds. Then judokas and weightlifters will also be in action. Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on day 6 (August 3). All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Athletics : Women's Shot Put, final - Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday); Men's High Jump, final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm).

Boxing : Women's 45-48 kg (minimum weight), quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm); Women's 48-50 kg (light flyweight), quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 pm); Women's 66-70 kg (light-middleweight), quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday); Men's 54-57 kg (featherweight), quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm); Men's 75-80 kg (light heavyweight), quarter-finals - Ashish Kumar (2.00 am on Wednesday).

Cricket : Group A, India Women vs Barbados Women (10.30 pm).

Hockey : Women's Pool A - India vs Canada (03.30 pm); Men's Pool B - India vs Canada (06.30 pm).

Judo : Women's 78 kg, quarter-finals - Tulika Mann (2.30 pm onwards); Men's 100 kg, elimination round of 16 - Deepak Deswal (2.30 pm onwards).

Lawn Bowls : Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain (1 pm and 4 pm); Women's Pair - India vs Niue (1 pm and 4 pm); Men's Four - India vs Cook Islands and England (7.30 pm and 10.30 pm); Women's Triple - India vs Niue (7.30 pm).

Squash : Mixed Doubles, round of 32 - India vs Sri Lanka (3.30 pm).

Weightlifting : Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh (2.00 pm); Women's 87 kg - Purnima Pandey (6.30 pm); Men's 109 kg - Gurdeep Singh (11 pm).

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.