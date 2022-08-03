Welcome

India have won 13 medals, including five gold, so far at the Commonwealth Games 2022. On another hectic day for India in Birmingham, five boxing will be quarterfinals, three weightlifters will fight for medals and four judokas will be in action, one bronze medal match in squash, etc. Then there are finals in field events. And the team events -- cricket, hockey, lawn bowls, etc. Also, Indian para-athletes will be in action too.