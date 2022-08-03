Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 6, Live Updates And Scores: Tejaswin Shankar Eyes Gold; Nikhat Zahreen, Lovlina Borgohain In Action

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar will be on athletics gold hunt even as weightlifters, boxers, and judokas take centre stage. Follow Commonwealth Games 2022, day 6 live updates.

World champions Nikhat Zareen will be one of the five Indian boxing in quarterfinals action today. Follow live CWG 2022 updates here. Photo: BFI

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 12:54 pm

India will enter day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with high expectations after a rich harvest of medals on day 5. After a historic gold medal in women's lawn bowls 'fours', the men's table tennis team defended the title to add lustre to India's haul. Then, the mixed badminton team and weightlifter Vikas Thakur claimed silver medals. It will be another busy for Indian athletes, and expect from athletics, weightlifting and judo. There will be massive boxing matches featuring the likes of Nikhat Zahreen, Lovlina Borgohain, Mohammad Hussamuddin, Ashish Kumar, etc., besides group/pool matches for both Indian men's and women's hockey and women's cricket teams. Follow CWG 2022, day 6 live updates and results here:

  • 03 Aug 2022 / 12:53 PM

    Lawn Bowls: Men's Singles, Group Stage

    India's action starts with lawn bowls. Mridul Borgohain takes on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands. Match starts 1:00 pm IST.

  • 03 Aug 2022 / 12:31 PM

    Welcome

    India have won 13 medals, including five gold, so far at the Commonwealth Games 2022. On another hectic day for India in Birmingham, five boxing will be quarterfinals, three weightlifters will fight for medals and four judokas will be in action, one bronze medal match in squash, etc. Then there are finals in field events. And the team events -- cricket, hockey, lawn bowls, etc. Also, Indian para-athletes will be in action too.

