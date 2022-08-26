Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India At BWF World Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Reddy, Chirag Shetty Assure First Medal

The Indian pair stunned world number 2 and defending champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan to enter the semi-finals.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after beating Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayas
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after beating Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayas AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 11:38 am

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian pair to win a medal in men's doubles competition at the World Championships after upsetting world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals in Tokyo, Japan. (More Badminton News)

The world number 7 Indian combination, which had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, outwitted the local favourites and defending champions 24-22 15-21 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes to claim its maiden medal at the prestigious tournament.

It was India's second World Championships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming a bronze way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

Having assured themselves of at least a bronze, Satwik and Chirag will now face the sixth seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.

Related stories

BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy Beats Lakshya Sen To Enter Quarterfinals; Saina Nehwal Exits – In Pics

BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy Outclasses Lakshya Sen En Route To Quarterfinals; Saina Nehwal Exits   

India At BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy Stuns Kento Momota, Lakshya Sen Enters Pre-quarters

Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila's fine run came to an end after the Indian pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in another men's doubles quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indian duo, which had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21 14-21 to the third seeded Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes.

The Indians had earlier defeated eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round.

Satwik and Chirag came out with a lot of intent as they dominated the proceedings early on to establish a lead of 12-5 in the first game but the Japanese pair reeled off seven points on the trot to eke out a 16-14 advantage.

However, the Indian duo was up for the task as it fought tooth and nail to ensure it had the advantage after the opening game.

Takuro and Yugo made a strong comeback in the second game after breaking off at 9-9 following a tight battle.

With the match hanging in balance, the Indian pair once again found its bearings as the two strengthened their defence and mounted an attack to lead 11-5 at the interval.

Satwik and Chirag then extended the lead to 14-8 when the Indians were called for a fault for touching the net during a return. The duo lost the point but soon managed to put that behind, leading 16-9.

Yugo produced some sensational shots, including a powerful smash and a cross court return, to keep the Japanese duo's chances alive with three points.

Two shots going wide from the Japanese duo put India a couple of points away from the win at 19-13.

The Indians then grabbed seven match points with another superb return which their opponents failed to negotiate.

A tad nervous, Satwik faltered on his serve next but Yugo sent the shuttle to the net as Chirag let out a cry in celebration.

Tags

Sports Badminton India At BWF World Championships BWF World Championships World Badminton Championships Satwiksairaj Reddy Chirag Shetty Takuro Hoki Yugo Kobayashi Tokyo Japan Men's Doubles Jwala Gutta Ashwini Ponnappa MR Arjun Dhruv Kapila
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read