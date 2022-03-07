Monday, Mar 07, 2022
IND Vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana Has A Message For Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof After ICC Women's World Cup Match

Smriti Mandhana hails 'inspirational' Pakistan women cricket team captain Bismah Maroof for returning to action six months after child birth.

India's Smriti Mandhana, left, hit 52 against Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan in their World Cup match. Composite: ICC Photos

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 9:15 pm

Star India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has hailed "inspirational" Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof for setting an example for sportswomen across the world by returning to play six months after giving birth to a child. (More Cricket News)

After they beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in the Women's World Cup on Sunday, some Indian players were seen having a good time with Maroof's daughter Fatima with pictures and videos of them playing with the six-month-old girl going viral.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh and Richa Ghosh were seen making playful gestures at the toddler cradled in Maroof's arm.

"Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe," Mandhara wrote in an Instagram post.

"Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special."

After the match, the ICC tweeted along with a photo: "Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan."

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was quick to chip in with his admiring comment.

"What a lovely moment! Cricket has boundaries on the field, but it breaks them all off the field. Sport unites!" he wrote in a tweet.

Even before the game, photographs of Maroof entering the stadium in Mount Maunganui with her daughter -- born in August last year -- cradled in her arms had become an instant hit on social media.

That 30-year-old Maroof was able to travel to New Zealand with her daughter -- as well as her mother, Fatima's carer -- as Pakistan Cricket Board's maternity rule allows the mother "to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child", with travel and accommodation costs shared equally between the board and the player.

Sports Cricket India Women Vs Pakistan Women IND Vs PAK ICC Women's Cricket Team India Vs Pakistan Bismah Maroof Smriti Mandhana Pakistan Women Captain India National Women Cricket Team Pakistan National Women Cricket Team Women’s World Cup Sachin Tendulkar
