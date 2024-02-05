Indian players celebrate after they won Indian cricket test match against England, in Visakhapatnam.
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Helps India Register Series-Levelling Win
India dismissed England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to register a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test on Monday. Resuming at 194 for six, England lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the five-match series 1-1. While England skipper Ben Stokes (11) was run out, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36), while Mukesh Kumar removed Shoaib Bashir (0). In the morning session, India took five wickets with R Ashwin (3/72) claiming two and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) accounted for one each. R Ashwin stayed one wicket away from completing 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket haul. Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73. England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3. India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay. India had lost the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad.
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's wicketkeeper Ben Foakes after taking his catch on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Indian players celebrate the run out of England's Ben Stokes by India's Shreyas Iyer, in sun glass, on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Shreyas Iyer, center celebrates after making England's captain Ben Stokes run out on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
India's captain Rohit Sharma lifts India's Kuldeep Yadav after he has taken a wicket England's Zak Crawleyof on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of of England's Joe Root on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of England's Rehan Ahmed on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
England's Ollie Pope congratulates England's Zak Crawley on completing 50 runs on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.