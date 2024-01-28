Indian physically challenged cricket team started their five-match T20 series against England with a commanding 49-run win in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Vikrant Keni-led Indian team scored 146/9 at the MMS Ground B, then dismissed the visitors for 97 all out in 18 overs. (More Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 1st T20, Physical Disability Cricket Series: All-Round India Beat England by 49 Runs
The second match of the India vs England series is scheduled to be played on January 30. The five-match series, Physical Disability T20I Trophy Series 2024, is organised by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), in support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Gujarat Cricket Association
Radhika Prasad (2/13), Ravindra Sante (2/8) and Sunny (2/14) claimed a brace each while Aamir Hassan (1/13) and Keni (1/15) claimed a wicket each.
For England's physically challenged cricket team, Angus Grant Brown was the top scorer. He hit four fours during his 29-ball knock for 25 runs. Their lower order, featuring the likes of Anthony Mark Clapham (15 off 21), Ben Rhys Sutton (11 off 14) and Jordan Howard Williams (13 off 8) did try to resurrect the chase but a couple of run outs effectively ended their hopes.
Earlier, Keni won the toss and opted to bat first. After a steady start, India lost opener Swapnil Mungel for eight runs in the second over. But his opening partner Wasim Iqbal (18 off 8) and skipper carried on. Keni scored 19 off 21, and was involved in a promising stand with wicketkeeper Lokesh Marghade (18).
After the fall of Keni's wicket, Yogendra Bhadoria took over. The middle-order batter hit one four and two sixes during his 26-ball knock for 36 runs. Captain Keni, the second-highest contributor, was one of the six Indian batters to reach double-digit scores.
England also helped India's cause by conceding 14 extras. Captain Callum Flynn (2/19), Anthony Clapham (2/18) and Danel Michael (2/21) took two wickets each.
Ravindra Sante, who scored 18 runs and took two wickets, was adjudged Player of the Match.
On the eve of the series opener, India captain Keni said that requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to support them.
"We expected the scenario to change after we won the 2019 World Cup but it did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic," the all-rounder from Palghar in Maharashtra said. "If the BCCI and IPL franchises support us, it will be great. (Some of) the disabled cricketers come from humble backgrounds. Some of them leave their jobs to come and play. If there is more support, then the players will be motivated further to play for India."
The second match of the series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on January 30. It will be followed by matches at Gujarat College Cricket Ground on February 1, Sabarmati Railway Ground on February 3, and the series finale on February 6 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
This is England's physically challenged cricket team's maiden tour of India. Live streaming of the India Vs England Physical Disability Test Series is available on FanCode platforms.