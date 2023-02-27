ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Richa Ghosh Only Indian In ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'

India's wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh's exploits during the side's run to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup here have earned her a place in ICC's Most Valuable Team of the tournament announced on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The 19-year-old wicket-keeper and middle-order batter had a couple of below-par scores against Ireland in the group stages and Australia in the semi-finals, but three unbeaten knocks -- 31 not out vs Pakistan, 44 not out vs West Indies and 47 not out vs England -- saw her end the tournament with 136 runs.

Four players from Australia, who lifted the trophy for a record-extending sixth time, figure in the XI.

They are wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy, who scored 189 runs at 47.25 and effected four dismissals, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 110 runs at 36.66 and grabbed 10 wickets at 12.50, Darcie Brown (seven wickets at 15.00) and Megan Schutt (10 wickets at 12.50).

The team was chosen by a panel of experts, including commentator and former West Indies player Ian Bishop and ex-Australian woman cricketer Melanie Jones, among others.

Most Valuable Team of the Women's T20 World Cup (in batting order):

Tazmin Brits (South Africa) 186 runs at 37.20; Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia) 189 runs at 47.25 and four dismissals; Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) 230 runs at 46.00; Nat Sciver-Brunt (c) (England) 216 runs at 72.00; Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) 110 runs at 36.66 and 10 wickets at 12.50; Richa Ghosh (India) 136 runs at 68.00; Sophie Ecclestone (England) 11 wickets at 7.54; Karishma Ramharack (West Indies) 5 wickets at 10.00; Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) 8 wickets at 16.12; Darcie Brown (Australia) 7 wickets at 15.00; Megan Schutt (Australia) 10 wickets at 12.50; 12th player: Orla Prendergast (Ireland) 109 runs at 27.25 and 3 wickets at 26.00.