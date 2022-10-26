Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Scott Edwards Hopes Virat Kohli Doesn’t Repeat Pakistan Show Vs Netherlands

Against Pakistan at MCG, Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 82 not out off 53 balls guiding India to victory in ICC T02 World Cup 2022.   

Virat Kohli was at his absolute best against Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match.
Virat Kohli was at his absolute best against Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 3:10 pm

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is hoping that Virat Kohli doesn't repeat his ‘surreal show against Pakistan’ when India take on the minnows in a ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Edwards, a Melbourne local who has migrated to The Netherlands, doesn't have any undue expectation from his side but would like his team-mates to play the best brand of cricket possible.

“What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn't repeat it against us,” Edwards said at the pre-match media conference on Wednesday.

“Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us,” said the Dutch skipper, very matter of fact about playing a team filled with some of global cricket's biggest superstars. For him, what's best they can do is what matters.

“Our brand of cricket means perform to best of our ability. Just bring our A game. If it's enough it's enough. If it's not it's not,” Edwards added.

For a team like The Netherlands, it is like a dream to get a chance to play India as even a white-ball bilateral series isn't a commercially viable option for the BCCI. “Huge. You always dream of playing World Cup and against arguably one of best teams in the world is surreal,” said Edwards.

Not getting a chance to play big teams regularly is an issue but what is more disappointing is that ICC has stopped ODI Super League, which provided them with decent number of games.

“Obviously disappointing that ODI Super League not coming ahead. We had cricket on Dutch TV which was good exposure for us,” Edwards said.

