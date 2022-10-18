Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Shami Bonding Adds To India Vs Pakistan Hype

In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen praising Mohammed Shami’s ability to bowl with an upright seam.

Mohammed Shami (R) discusses a point with Shaheen Shah Afridi in Brisbane.
Mohammed Shami (R) discusses a point with Shaheen Shah Afridi in Brisbane. Twitter (PCB)

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 12:22 pm

Camaraderie between the likes of Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday added another dimension to the hype, the feeling of one-upmanship among fans that precedes an India-Pakistan World Cup clash. (More Cricket News)

Veteran India seamer Shami was on Monday seen sharing the tricks of the trade with Pakistani pace sensation Afridi, while the legendary Sunil Gavaskar shared batting tips with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaheen was seen praising Shami's ability to bowl with an upright seam.

“Jab se maine bowling start kari hai tabse mai aap ko follow kar raha hu, aap ki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fa of your wrist position and upright seam,” said Shaheen.

In response, Shami said, “Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good).”

Shami bowled a brilliant 20th over, in which he picked up three wickets, to fashion India's six-run victory over ICC T20 World Cup hosts Australia in their warm-up match here. Pakistan lost its warm-up game to England by six wickets.

Shami, who was not part of the original squad, was drafted into the team after an injury ruled Jasprit Bumrah out of the tournament. Both Shami and Afridi were training together in the nets.

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bangladesh and South Africa are the other members of that group in Super 12. In another video, Gavaskar was seen helping out Pakistan's prolific run-scorer and skipper Babar with tips.

Babar met the India batting legend during a private party, where Gavaskar gifted the Pakistani a cap signed by him, a day after his 28th birthday. The Pakistan captain greeted the former India skipper, while the latter wished him 'Happy Birthday'.

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, “Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi (shot selection should according to the situation).”

Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammed Yousuf, who are part of the Pakistan coaching staff, were also present alongside Gavaskar and Babar.

