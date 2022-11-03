Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC Player Of The Month Awards: Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma Nominated For The Coveted Award

Batting maestro Virat Kohli, along with the Asia Cup winning duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, were nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for October in the men's and women categories.

Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal T20 World Cup 2022 so far.
Virat Kohli has had a phenomenal T20 World Cup 2022 so far. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 2:33 pm

Batting maestro Virat Kohli, along with the Asia Cup winning duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, were on Thursday nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award in the men's and women categories, respectively. (More Cricket News)

The nominations are for the month of October.

While Kohli has been nominated for the first time, following his heroics with the bat in the T20 World Cup wins against arch-rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands, Rodrigues and Sharma were shortlisted after they played pivotal roles in the Indian women's team's Asia Cup triumph.

Rodrigues ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer, while teammate Sharma was named Player of the Tournament and joint leading wicket-taker.

Kohli registered 205 runs in October, showing glimpses of his very best form. He looked at ease in scoring an unbeaten 62 against a dogged Netherlands.

However, the highlight was the era-defining innings played in front of a full house in Melbourne, as his side claimed a historic victory against Pakistan.

The display saw Kohli lift his side from 31 for four to chase down 160 off the final ball, thanks to a magnificent 82 not out from 53 balls.

South Africa's David Miller and Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe were also nominated alongside Kohli.

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan Accuses Virat Kohli Of 'Fake Fielding'

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: I Absolutely Love Playing In Adelaide, Says Virat Kohli

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Overtakes Mahela Jayawardene To Become The Highest Run-Getter In T20 World Cup History

In women' cricket, Rodrigues, who was previously nominated in August following her stellar displays in the Commonwealth Games, was once again the driving force behind India's recent success.

When her side rejoiced the victory over Sri Lanka in the final, Rodrigues was the leading run-scorer for the tournament, having amassed 217 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.25. 

Among her top displays was the 76 she scored against the eventual finalists in the opening game, setting the tone for India's prize-winning campaign.

Sharma, too, enjoyed a prolific month during the Asia Cup. Her 13 wickets at a remarkable average of 7.69 underlined the consistent threat she posed with the ball, including impressive figures against Pakistan and Thailand.

Nida Dar is the final candidate in contention for claiming the award for October as her handy contributions with bat and ball drove Pakistan to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup.

Tags

Sports Virat Kohli Jemimah Rodrigues ICC Rankings ICC Player Of The Month Cricket India National Cricket Team India Women's Cricket Team Deepti Sharma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read