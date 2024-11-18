Hockey

South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

The South Korea women’s hockey team ended up with four points from five league games, while Thailand could only muster a solitary point at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
South Korea vs Thailand Womens Asian Champions Trophy
South Korea beat Thailand 4-0 in their group stage match at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: FIH website
info_icon

Thailand will take on South Korea in a bid to avoid the wooden spoon at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Watch the KOR-W vs THA-W match live on TV and online. (More Hockey News)

The South Korea women’s hockey team ended up with four points from five league games, only able to notch up one win and a draw. Thailand, on the other hand, could only muster a solitary point from a draw against Japan.

A glimpse from China Vs South Korea Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in Rajgir, Bihar. - X | Asian Hockey Federation
CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir

BY Uzma Fatima

The match will thus ascertain who finishes fifth and sixth in the six-team competition. India meet Japan and China take on Malaysia in the two semi-finals, later in the afternoon.

The two teams has earlier locked horns in the pool stage last Saturday, with South Korea beating Thailand by a resounding 4-0 margin.

This will be the last outing in the event for both Thailand and South Korea, as their respective campaigns end there. The other four teams, however, will battle it out in the bronze medal match and the final on Wednesday.

South Korea Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 11:45am IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Where will the South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?

The South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Jahandad Claims First International Wicket As AUS Reach 31/2 In 4 Overs
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  3. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. Israel 1-0 Belgium, Nations League: Domenico Tedesco Blames Injuries After Shock Defeat
  2. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  3. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
  4. Wales Vs Iceland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  5. Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  2. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  3. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  4. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
  5. 'Not An Easy Decision': Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP A Day After Quitting AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
  2. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  3. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  4. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  5. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Jahandad Claims First International Wicket As AUS Reach 31/2 In 4 Overs
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens