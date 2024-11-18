South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Thailand will take on South Korea in a bid to avoid the wooden spoon at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). Watch the KOR-W vs THA-W match live on TV and online. (More Hockey News)
The South Korea women’s hockey team ended up with four points from five league games, only able to notch up one win and a draw. Thailand, on the other hand, could only muster a solitary point from a draw against Japan.
The match will thus ascertain who finishes fifth and sixth in the six-team competition. India meet Japan and China take on Malaysia in the two semi-finals, later in the afternoon.
The two teams has earlier locked horns in the pool stage last Saturday, with South Korea beating Thailand by a resounding 4-0 margin.
This will be the last outing in the event for both Thailand and South Korea, as their respective campaigns end there. The other four teams, however, will battle it out in the bronze medal match and the final on Wednesday.
South Korea Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 11:45am IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?
The South Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.