Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport

The Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team arrived home from Paris on Saturday morning, August 10. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The Harmanpreet Singh-led side extended the record medal haul to 13 with a 2-1 triumph over Spain in the bronze medal match in Paris on Thursday, August 8.
However, not everyone from the team flew back home as PR Sreejesh stayed back in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
India’s legendary goalkeeper along with double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker have been named the joint flag bearers for the ceremony.
Amit Rohihas, Raj Kumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Sanjay will return along with Sreejesh after the closing ceremony.
"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud,” Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the PTI.
The hockey team members with captain Harmanpreet were greeted with garlands as they made their way of the arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
“It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal," he added.
The bronze victory was India’s 13th overall medal in men’s hockey along with eight golds and one silver, and also marked the first time since 1972 that the side clinched a second consecutive medal in the Olympics.