Hockey

Paris Olympics: Bronze Medallist PR Sreejesh Cites Rahul Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh spoke in detail about his coaching career and what he learned from Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid

PR Sreejesh, National Hockey Team, Hockey
PR Sreejesh was part of the Tokyo Olympics-bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team too. File Photo
info_icon

After impressing in what was his final Olympics, Indian hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh has expressed his admiration for former Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching philosophy and hoped to follow the same path in coaching the next generation of young hockey players. (More Hockey News)

Sreejesh wants to don the role of a contributor to the development of a system for the national hockey team, similar to Dravid's in the Indian cricket fraternity. Sreejesh plans to work closely with the junior and emerging talents of Indian hockey and groom the next stars so that the national team is well-equipped.

Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. - Instagram/ @sreejesh88
Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat

BY PTI

Taking inspiration from Dravid, Sreejesh planned to take on the same role within the hockey setup.

"I want to become a coach. That was always my plan but now there is a question of when. After retirement, family comes first. I need to talk with them if they are OK with this. Now you have to listen to your wife a little bit," Sreejesh told PTI.

"The way I wanted is start with the juniors, and Rahul Dravid is an example. It's like you develop a bunch of players, get them into the senior team and let them follow you," he said.

Sreejesh plans to start at the grassroots level, and eventually working his way up to the national coaching setup by the time 2032 Brisbane Olympics arrive. The bronze medallist believes that investing in the development of the young talent, Indian hockey can forget a formidable team that can compete at the highest level.

"I start this year, next in 2025, we have the junior World Cup and in another two years, the senior team will be playing the World Cup. So may be, by 2028, I can produce 20 or 40 players and by 2029, I can have 15-20 players into the senior team and by 2030 almost like 30-35 players in the senior side.

"And 2032, I will be ready for the chief coach's position. If India gets to host the 2036 Olympic Games, I want to be the India coach," Sreejesh said.

Sreejesh, 36, has become an icon in Indian hockey by winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in his glorious 18-year-old career.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. How India's Legendary Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  2. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
  3. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  4. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
Football News
  1. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  2. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  3. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
  4. Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United
  5. UEFA Super Cup: Gasperini Unfazed By 'Underdog' Title Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  3. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  4. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  5. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BSF Holds 83 Flag Meetings With Bangladeshi Border Force, Hails Its Efforts, Presses On Indians' Safety
  2. Religion: An Ideology Of Dominance Over The Weak And Marginalised
  3. Caste Is Poison, And Ambedkar Is The Antidote
  4. In Himachal's Thachi, A Wall Of Caste Between Craftsman And Creation
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  3. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  4. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  5. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  2. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  3. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  4. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
  5. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone