Paris Olympics: Bronze Medallist PR Sreejesh Cites Rahul Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

After impressing in what was his final Olympics, Indian hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh has expressed his admiration for former Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching philosophy and hoped to follow the same path in coaching the next generation of young hockey players. (More Hockey News)
Sreejesh wants to don the role of a contributor to the development of a system for the national hockey team, similar to Dravid's in the Indian cricket fraternity. Sreejesh plans to work closely with the junior and emerging talents of Indian hockey and groom the next stars so that the national team is well-equipped.
Taking inspiration from Dravid, Sreejesh planned to take on the same role within the hockey setup.
"I want to become a coach. That was always my plan but now there is a question of when. After retirement, family comes first. I need to talk with them if they are OK with this. Now you have to listen to your wife a little bit," Sreejesh told PTI.
"The way I wanted is start with the juniors, and Rahul Dravid is an example. It's like you develop a bunch of players, get them into the senior team and let them follow you," he said.
Sreejesh plans to start at the grassroots level, and eventually working his way up to the national coaching setup by the time 2032 Brisbane Olympics arrive. The bronze medallist believes that investing in the development of the young talent, Indian hockey can forget a formidable team that can compete at the highest level.
"I start this year, next in 2025, we have the junior World Cup and in another two years, the senior team will be playing the World Cup. So may be, by 2028, I can produce 20 or 40 players and by 2029, I can have 15-20 players into the senior team and by 2030 almost like 30-35 players in the senior side.
"And 2032, I will be ready for the chief coach's position. If India gets to host the 2036 Olympic Games, I want to be the India coach," Sreejesh said.
Sreejesh, 36, has become an icon in Indian hockey by winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in his glorious 18-year-old career.