Pakistan are set to clash with the Republic of Korea in their second game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir on Monday, 9 September 2024. (More Hockey News)
Pakistan played out a 2-2 draw with Malaysia in their opening match. Six teams are taking part in the tournament and India are leading the points table after a 3-0 victory over China on Sunday.
Ammad Butt is leading the Pakistan hockey team with goalkeeper Ishtiag Abdullah Khan. Jungjun Lee is leading the Korean side and Taeseok Min is the coach. Jaehan Kim is their goalkeeper.
After this match, India will take on Japan in their second match of the tournament and Malaysia will clash with the hosts China at the same venue.
Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024
When is Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?
The Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 11:00 am IST.
Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.