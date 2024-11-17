India completed a perfect pool stage, remaining undefeated and clinching a 3-0 victory against Japan on Sunday, November 17. With this win, they head into the knockout rounds of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. (More Hockey News)
Navneet Kaur broke the deadlock in the third quarter with a brilliant goal for India. It all started with her powerful run through midfield, creating the attack. She passed the ball into space for Manisha, but Japan was quick to stop the move.
India responded swiftly, with passing the ball to Navneet. She controlled it, shifted the ball to her left, and struck a fantastic backhand shot into the goalpost.
Before Navneet opened the scoresheet, India struggled to convert the numerous penalty corners they had. However, after their first goal, the momentum shifted, and things began looking up for the Indian team.