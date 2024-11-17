India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Can Hosts Keep A Clean Sheet?

India blanked China 3-0 in their previous Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. Photo: PTI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian women's hockey team's final pool game at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, against Japan. The defending champions are on top of the table with four wins out of four and will target a fifth straight victory to keep their group stage record perfect in this edition. They are up against Japan, a side that has had a middling campaign thus far and would look to make amends before the knockout rounds begin. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs JPN-W match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Sunday, November 17.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2024, 04:52:43 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's ACT: National Anthems Underway Players walk onto the pitch to a loud cheer, accompanied by their young escorts dressed in traditional Indian wear. The national anthems are played, starting with Japan's, followed by India's.

17 Nov 2024, 04:50:49 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's ACT: Head-To-Head India Vs Japan Head to Head ScreenGrab

17 Nov 2024, 04:33:29 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's ACT: IND Starting XIs Here’s our Starting XI for today’s exciting group-stage match against Japan at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 🇮🇳🔥



The Bharat Ki Sherniyan are ready to dominate and finish the group stage on a high note. 🏑💪🏻



🏟️ Venue: Rajgir Sports Stadium, Bihar… pic.twitter.com/H4iunlT7m1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024

17 Nov 2024, 04:02:48 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's ACT: Titles So Far India are the defending champions of the tournament, having won it twice, finished as runners-up twice, and secured third and fourth place once. Meanwhile, Japan have also won it twice, been runners-up twice, and finished in third place twice.