Hockey

Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years

India pulled off a historic 3-2 win over the mighty Australia in their last Pool B hockey match of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday. The last Olympic victory over the Aussies had come in Munich in 1972

harmanpreet-singh-hockey-player-india-vs-australia-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty stroke during the India vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 hockey match on Friday (August 1). Photo: AP
info_icon

Putting up the kind of display their fans have been long yearning for, India pulled off a historic 3-2 win over the mighty Australia in their last Pool B hockey match of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

The win was the first by an Indian hockey team over Australia in 52 years in the Olympic Games. The last victory had come in Munich in 1972.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd minutes) netted a brace en route his sixth goal in the Games so far and his 26th of the year, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute.

2024 Paris Olympics Field Hockey between India and Belgium - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th).

Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was brilliant under the bar, making a number of vital saves to keep his team's lead intact.

Both India and Australia have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but today's result could shape who each of them face in the knock-out stage.

