Putting up the kind of display their fans have been long yearning for, India pulled off a historic 3-2 win over the mighty Australia in their last Pool B hockey match of Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
The win was the first by an Indian hockey team over Australia in 52 years in the Olympic Games. The last victory had come in Munich in 1972.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd minutes) netted a brace en route his sixth goal in the Games so far and his 26th of the year, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute.
Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th).
Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was brilliant under the bar, making a number of vital saves to keep his team's lead intact.
Both India and Australia have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but today's result could shape who each of them face in the knock-out stage.