IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

India squandered a one goal lead to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a pool match of the men's hockey competition at the Olympics here on Thursday. Already through to the quarters, this was India's first loss in the group stage. Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John   Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

2024 Paris Olympics Field Hockey between India and Belgium | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Belgium's John-John Dohmen, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

2/10
Belgiums John-John Dohmen celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
Belgium's John-John Dohmen celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Belgium's John-John Dohmen, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

3/10
Indias Jarmanpreet Singh reacts during the match against Belgium
India's Jarmanpreet Singh reacts during the match against Belgium | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Jarmanpreet Singh reacts during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

4/10
Belgium players celebrate after making a save from a penalty corner
Belgium players celebrate after making a save from a penalty corner | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Belgium players celebrate after making a save from a penalty corner during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

5/10
Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium
Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Players of the two teams compete during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

6/10
Amit Rohidas blocks Belgiums Thibeau Stockbroekx
Amit Rohidas blocks Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Amit Rohidas, center, blocks Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

7/10
Indias Abhishek celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal
India's Abhishek celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Abhishek, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

8/10
Rajkumar Pal drives the ball up the pitch against Belgium
Rajkumar Pal drives the ball up the pitch against Belgium | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Rajkumar Pal, center, drives the ball up the pitch during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

9/10
Indias Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, left, fights for the ball with Belgium players
India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, left, fights for the ball with Belgium players | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, left, fights for the ball with Belgium's Arno Van Dessel, center, and Victor Wegnez during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

10/10
Harmanpreet Singh fights for the ball with Arno Van Dessel
Harmanpreet Singh fights for the ball with Arno Van Dessel | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, fights for the ball with Belgium's Arno Van Dessel during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

