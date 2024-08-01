IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Belgium's John-John Dohmen, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Belgium's John-John Dohmen, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Jarmanpreet Singh reacts during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Belgium players celebrate after making a save from a penalty corner during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Players of the two teams compete during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Amit Rohidas, center, blocks Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Abhishek, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Rajkumar Pal, center, drives the ball up the pitch during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, left, fights for the ball with Belgium's Arno Van Dessel, center, and Victor Wegnez during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, fights for the ball with Belgium's Arno Van Dessel during the men's Group B field hockey match between India and Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.