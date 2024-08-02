India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score: 1st Quarter, IND 0-0 AUS
A lovely, long aerial pass from Harmanpreet to Mandeep Singh, who takes it down neatly and tries to inch closer to the goal. But he is intercepted inside the circle by the Kookaburra defence, and the ball is cleared.
We have the pushback, and play begins. India had scored a field goal in the 18th minute against Belgium, and are eyeing an early strike against the Aussies too.
National Anthem Time
The players from both teams are out on the pitch, and the national anthems are underway before the start of the game. First Australia's, then India's.
India Vs Australia Hockey: Head-To-Head Record
The Aussies expectedly have the upper hand in this match-up. They have won all five of the two teams' latest clashes. Overall, in 144 meetings, the Kookaburras have won 97, while India have emerged victors on 24 occasions and 23 games have ended in draws.
When Is IND Vs AUS Hockey Match?
India's last Pool B match, against traditional hockey heavyweights Australia, will start at 4:45pm IST. A win today will go a long way in strengthening India's claim for a medal at Paris 2024. (Streaming | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)