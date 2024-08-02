Hockey

India Vs Australia Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can Harmanpreet & Co Top Kookaburras?

After a spirited fight against defending champs Belgium, India will eye victory against Australia, who were thrashed 6-2 by the Belgians earlier. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match at Paris Olympic Games 2024 here

Bhuvan Gupta
2 August 2024
2 August 2024
India narrowly lost 1-2 to Belgium in their previous Paris Olympics Pool B match on Thursday (August 1). Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final Pool B match of the Indian men's hockey team at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Australia at Yves du Manoir Stadium on Friday (August 2). After a spirited fight against defending champions Belgium that ended in a narrow 1-2 loss, India will eye victory against the Kookaburras, who were thrashed 6-2 by the Belgians earlier. Harmanpreet Singh and Co have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but the result today will help determine who they face in the knock-outs. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs AUS match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score: 1st Quarter, IND 0-0 AUS

A lovely, long aerial pass from Harmanpreet to Mandeep Singh, who takes it down neatly and tries to inch closer to the goal. But he is intercepted inside the circle by the Kookaburra defence, and the ball is cleared.

India Vs Australia Hockey Live Score: 1st Quarter, IND 0-0 AUS

We have the pushback, and play begins. India had scored a field goal in the 18th minute against Belgium, and are eyeing an early strike against the Aussies too.

National Anthem Time

The players from both teams are out on the pitch, and the national anthems are underway before the start of the game. First Australia's, then India's.

India Vs Australia Hockey: Head-To-Head Record

The Aussies expectedly have the upper hand in this match-up. They have won all five of the two teams' latest clashes. Overall, in 144 meetings, the Kookaburras have won 97, while India have emerged victors on 24 occasions and 23 games have ended in draws.

When Is IND Vs AUS Hockey Match?

India's last Pool B match, against traditional hockey heavyweights Australia, will start at 4:45pm IST. A win today will go a long way in strengthening India's claim for a medal at Paris 2024. (Streaming | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

