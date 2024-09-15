Hockey

Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea

India then beat Korea 3-1 before eking out a narrow 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan

india-vs-malaysia-asian-champions-trophy-2024-asian-hockey-federation
India national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

Maintaining a clean slate, favourites India will fancy their chances when they take on a below-par but unpredictable Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament Hulunbir on Monday.  (More Hockey News)

Paris Olympics bronze medallist India have been in rollicking form in the tournament so far, registering five wins out of five league matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started their campaign with a 3-0 win over hosts China and then trounced Japan and Malaysia 5-1 and 8-1 respectively.

India then beat Korea 3-1 before eking out a narrow 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

It has been a commanding performance from the Indians as they excelled in every department be it forwardline, midfield or defence.

The most promising part of India's performance in the league stages has been the form of the strikers.

Scoring field goals was a major concern in Paris but here the young forwardline comprising Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and others have exceeded expectations.

Young midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, too, has shone bright, scoring some fine field goals. Besides, veteran Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma has excelled in the midfield.

India national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. - Hockey India
India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian defence too has performed stoutly, conceding just four goals with goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera not letting the team feel the void left the retirement of the talismanic PR Sreejesh.

Harmanpreet, one of the best dragflickers in the world currently, has led from the front and has continued his good form of Paris, converting as many as five penalty corners.

When India struggled for field goals, Harmanpreet stood up with his penalty corner conversions.

Harmanpreet also has an able understudy in young Jugraj Singh, who is right now the fastest dragflicker in the world.

But a knockout game is a new beginning for any side and the Indians can ill afford to take Korea lightly as they can spring a surprise on their day, evidence of which was their last-gasp equaliser to draw 3-3 against Malaysia and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The Indian defence will also have to be cautious about not conceding too many penalty corners as in Jihun Yang, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals, Korea possesses a potent dragflicker.

In the other semifinal of the day, Pakistan will take on hosts China.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A
  2. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto And Co Arrive In Chennai For First Test
  3. Who Is Saleema Imtiaz? First Pakistani Woman Nominated As An ICC International Cricket Umpire
  4. India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Usman Khawaja Hails 'Strategic' Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of Test Series
  5. NAM Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Still A Work In Progress, Says Coach Diego Simeone
  2. FIFA Women's Development Programme Coach Capacity Building Workshop Being Held In Kolkata - Check Venue
  3. English Premier League: Erling Haaland's Brace Takes Manchester City Home Against Brentford - In Pics
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Shine In Inter Miami's 3-1 Win Against Philadelphia Union - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  2. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  3. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  4. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  5. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  2. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash
  5. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ghosh Instructed Mondal On How To Proceed With The Case' CBI Claims In Court|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  2. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  3. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  4. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
  5. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10, Search Ops Underway
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them