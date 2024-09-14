India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match

The Indian national hockey team acting as a symbol of supremacy, has surged into the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 without a single defeat. They are set to clash with South Korea on Monday in the playoffs at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)
Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India has delivered a series of decisive victories: a 3-0 triumph over hosts China, a 5-1 rout of Japan, an 8-1 thrashing of Malaysia, 3-1 loss to South Korea, and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Pakistan. India is the only team that has not suffered a loss throughout the pool stage of the tournament this year.
South Korea, meanwhile, are placed fourth in the standings with 6 points, with one win, three draws, and one loss. They were surpassed by China, who secured 2 wins and as many points. Korea’s season began with a 5-5 draw against Japan, followed by a 2-2 draw with Pakistan, their first victory with a 3-2 win over China, 3-1 loss at the hands of India and a 3-3 draw against Malaysia in their final pool match.
India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming Details:
The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 sem-finals hockey match will be played on September 16, Monday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Semi-Final match?
The India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Semi-Final match will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.
India Squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh