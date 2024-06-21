Hockey

Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Harmanpreet Singh, FIH Pro League, Hockey India photo
The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team beat Argentina in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

The newly-elected BJP government in Odisha has extended the sponsorship deal with Hockey India until 2036, affirming the state's commitment to the sport, which brought the country a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after more than four decades. (More Hockey News)

Odisha has been sponsoring Indian hockey since 2018 with former chief minister of the state Naveen Patnaik taking keen interest in the development of sport over the years.

The sponsorship deal was renewed by Patnaik last year and was to run until 2033, but it has now been extended by three years until 2036.

The year 2036 holds a special significance for Odisha as it marks the centenary of its establishment as an independent state.

Odisha has become the home of Indian hockey in the last decade, having hosted two consecutive men's World Cups, in 2018 (Bhubaneswar) and 2023 (Bhubaneswar and Rourkela).The state also hosted the India leg of the FIH Pro League earlier this year.

Against Germany, India was defeated 2-3 in the first game but won 1-1 (3-1 SO) in the return match. - Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia
Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

BY PTI

The decision to extend the sponsorship deal was taken at a high-level meeting on Thursday, which was attended by Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh and Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, among others.

"We had a productive meeting with the Chief Minister. We discussed the advancement of sports and strategies to elevate our beloved sport to new heights," Tirkey said in a statement.

"We are thankful to Odisha for their commitment to Indian hockey. This partnership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport," he added.

Bhola Nath added, "The Government of Odisha has consistently been a pillar of strength for our sport. Their decision to consider extending our partnership until 2036 underscores their dedication to sports and youth development."

